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BBC Radio & Chem Trails - 17 January 2013
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71 views • March 13, 2020
Lincoln, UK, Chem Trail Awareness Day - 26th Jan 2013
This was in the days before we all switched away from calling it 'chemtrails' and used the terms geo engineering or SRM...
This was in the days before we all switched away from calling it 'chemtrails' and used the terms geo engineering or SRM...
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