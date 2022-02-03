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Canadian Cannabis Recap
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50 views • February 03, 2022
Retail prices for Canadian recreational cannabis products fell across the board in 2021, as retailers and producers sold them for less to entice price-sensitive consumers and capture market share.
Prices declined for every Canadian cannabis product category during the third full year of Canada’s evolving adult-use marijuana market.
Canadian cannabis industry insiders say some level of continued price compression might remain on the horizon in 2022.
However, improving efficiency and lower costs in both cannabis retail and production might help Canadian cannabis companies stay afloat in a low-price environment.
Episode 879 The #TalkingHedge dives into benzinga & mjbizdaily articles...
https://youtu.be/foWgmo5HdDY
Prices declined for every Canadian cannabis product category during the third full year of Canada’s evolving adult-use marijuana market.
Canadian cannabis industry insiders say some level of continued price compression might remain on the horizon in 2022.
However, improving efficiency and lower costs in both cannabis retail and production might help Canadian cannabis companies stay afloat in a low-price environment.
Episode 879 The #TalkingHedge dives into benzinga & mjbizdaily articles...
https://youtu.be/foWgmo5HdDY
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