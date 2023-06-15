Rep. Comer expects to uncover $20-30 million in illicit payments to the Biden Crime Family

James Comer expects to uncover $20-30 million in illicit payments made to the Biden Crime Family:

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Thursday said he expects to uncover $20-$30 million in illicit payments made to the Biden Crime Family.

“If this is all true about a sitting president – when he was vice president – influence peddling, accepting money from foreign nationals so that he could turn around and make changes in policy for America so he could pocket the money. If that’s true, why isn’t he impeached already?” Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked Comer. “And if it’s true that the FBI is doing nothing about it, why isn’t [FBI Director] Christopher Wray on his heels as well?”

Comer described the FBI as “an organization in disarray.”

“This is going to be hard to Biden to explain, this is not going to go away, and I think eventually the mainstream media is going to start asking the real questions,” Comer said.

“What number are you up to now? How much have you identified of the money he’s [Biden] taken in from foreign nationals?” Bartiromo asked.

Comer replied, “We have more bank records coming in but we’re gonna exceed $10 million this week but I think we’ll get up to $20-$30 million.”





https://twitter.com/i/status/1669342310486900738