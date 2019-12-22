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GOD'S AWESOME CREATION: CONSIDER THE AMAZING FIREFLY
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14 views • December 22, 2019
God's Creation is filled with many marvelous and lovely animals that He created for our eyes to see beauty. The firefly has amazed me since childhood when I would catch them in a jar though I always let them go. Take a brief look with me at this amazing Creation of our Amazing Father God!
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