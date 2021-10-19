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You didn't know this (I'm sure!)
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41 views • October 19, 2021
In the attached clip it is made clear to you what the plans are to bring people worldwide under the control of the elite! You can say, we already know that, also to the statement that there is a connection with mobile phone rays and vaccines, you can also answer "we had a strong suspicion of it". How about proof of premeditation? Not too long ago there was a lot of fuss about statements by Jacques Attali, where it turned out that the fact checkers were wrong and thus clearly admitted to having chosen a certain side of the spectrum. We all know what it means to be called a conspiracy theorist, or laughed at for your belief(s), beliefs that are not just assumptions but well thought out opinions, some with more evidence than others. If you see the facts happen, before your own eyes, and the reality corresponds 100% to your opinion and/or conviction, then there is no longer a conspiracy theory, none!! To let the facts speak for themselves, watch the clip, it is very short but has a very big impact on your thinking and your sense of "I am right". Why? because what you will see and hear comes from a lecture from the year ..............1995 !!!
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