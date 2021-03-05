RON PAUL LIBERTY REPORT - Second Staging of Capitol Siege Warning.. Scare Propaganda from the dark days of the "War on Terror"? This to justify more restrictions on our liberty like the PATRIOT Act?

Ron Paul Liberty Report

Thanks and credit to the great Ron Paul. A man whose voice needs to be heard.



The FBI and Homeland Security are issuing warnings that a second "siege" of the US Capitol may be staged today, citing "chatter" among extremist groups. Does all of this sound like the scare propaganda from the dark days of the "War on Terror"? Endless warnings of "chatter" to justify further restrictions on our liberty like the so-called PATRIOT Act? Are they blowing propaganda smoke or should we be afraid?



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