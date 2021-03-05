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RON PAUL LIBERTY REPORT - Second Staging of Capitol Siege Warning.. Scare Propaganda from the dark days of the "War on Terror"? This to justify more restrictions on our liberty like the PATRIOT Act?
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221 views • March 05, 2021
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Thanks and credit to the great Ron Paul. A man whose voice needs to be heard.
The FBI and Homeland Security are issuing warnings that a second "siege" of the US Capitol may be staged today, citing "chatter" among extremist groups. Does all of this sound like the scare propaganda from the dark days of the "War on Terror"? Endless warnings of "chatter" to justify further restrictions on our liberty like the so-called PATRIOT Act? Are they blowing propaganda smoke or should we be afraid?
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* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infriging. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Thanks and credit to the great Ron Paul. A man whose voice needs to be heard.
The FBI and Homeland Security are issuing warnings that a second "siege" of the US Capitol may be staged today, citing "chatter" among extremist groups. Does all of this sound like the scare propaganda from the dark days of the "War on Terror"? Endless warnings of "chatter" to justify further restrictions on our liberty like the so-called PATRIOT Act? Are they blowing propaganda smoke or should we be afraid?
All credit goes to copyright holder(s) *
FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infriging. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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