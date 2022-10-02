Sunday Service @ The Remnant with Pastor Todd Coconato

"God of the Impossible"

God is not done moving upon the Earth and in our lives. Many people want us to give up and wait to be raptured out of here, but God says that we are to "occupy until He comes!" Although the hour is late and we see many egregious things happening all around us...we are to be the salt and the light to this dark world and keep pressing ahead in victory! We have to remember we are on the winning team and its time we act like it! Listen to this inspiring message from Pastor Todd Coconato as we join together as the #Remnant!

