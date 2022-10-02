Create New Account
"God of the Impossible"
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Published 2 months ago |

 Sunday Service @ The Remnant with Pastor Todd Coconato

God is not done moving upon the Earth and in our lives. Many people want us to give up and wait to be raptured out of here, but God says that we are to "occupy until He comes!" Although the hour is late and we see many egregious things happening all around us...we are to be the salt and the light to this dark world and keep pressing ahead in victory! We have to remember we are on the winning team and its time we act like it! Listen to this inspiring message from Pastor Todd Coconato as we join together as the #Remnant!

To contact or give please go to www.pastorTodd.org

