Jay Iorio is the Director of Innovation and futurist for the IEEE Standards He speaks on body computing in 2014

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https://search.brave.com/search?q=Jay+Iorio+director+of+inovation&source=web&summary=1&conversation=091067cf4c13b7964e74cce0b665cdd4f26c
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Karen Lightman served as the Executive Director of the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) https://search.brave.com/search?q=karen+lightman+MEMES+Industry+group&source=android&summary=1&conversation=0910d9e077f770dba0d5396b988facc85f6a
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Empowering the Connected Person through IoT: Body Computing & Wearable Health Innovations 2014IEEE SEMI-MEMS & Sensors Industry Group https://rumble.com/v79l89i-439370262.html