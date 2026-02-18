BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Jesuitflix, Carrie Creamjeans, Gaffigan's $, ChiCom Android, Hyde the Salami, Maa-Maw Guthrie, THE JEW, ICE OUT
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
1 day ago

Resistance Rising #264: 17 February 2026

 

Topic list:
* Jesuitflix’: The Jesuit All Of The Time
* Oh did his Priests love to see Tom Holland put on a leather dress for them.
* Carrie Cream-Jeans-Sex-Tape-Boller will NEVER kneel before the Circumcision!!!
* When the rabid far-Left attacks the PHONY Papist pseudo Right like Henry Hyde.
* The ENDLESS Leftist ethnic Catholics who run Chicago politics.
* Surprise, Surprise, “Shiite Catholic” Gaffigan, his demonic sociopath kids and his $40 MIL are LEFTIST.
* It was only a matter of time until EPSTEIN the JEW was used to explain the BOYS TOWN “Cover-Up”.
* ChiComs created a human-movement “android”.
* “Age Verification” REQUIREMENTS are DATA MINING
* Hypocrite Henry Hyde’s “affair” and the Reptilican JOKE “impeachment” of Slick Willie Rockefeller
* Twatter-X: “You might like ... JEWS! JEWS! JEWS!”
* Is the government of Cancuckistan gifting THOUSANDS to entice Palestinian Muslims to “migrate”? NO! NO! NO! (yes)
* Is Savanah CLARK Guthrie (Feldman)’s Maa-maw REALLY KIDNAPPED???
* The Catholic women of Minneapolis protested ICE OUT on behalf of Third World MS-13 Catholic aliens.
* JUDGE BLOCKS HOLY SEPULCRE HEGESETH’S DEMOTION OF ASTRO-NOT KELLY.
* The Obama birth certificate PsyOp.
* Judge-ette allows street urchin say and do whatever he wanted.
* The NY Com-Post uses Papist twat Gag-me Germanotta to mock the VICIOUS betrayal of Jan Hus.
* The BILLIONS of Bill Gates can NOT protect him from the STD he got through THE JEW, EPSTEIN.  French Man-Linda isn’t happy, either.
* A CATHOLIC SCHOOL WAS VANDALIZED IN LONG BEACH!!!
* ICE OUT is back to just not rounding up “criminal” criminal migrants.
* Rob Braxman says “2FA” REQUIREMENTS are a Trojan horse of personal ID theft.
* Rick Warren says focus on EVANGELIZING, not “prophecy”.
* Heisman trophy “winner” Fernando Mendoza No. 5 is a “Catholic man”.
* Barack the Teleprompter-reader made Papist moneybag Steeler owner Rooney “Ambassador to Ireland”.
* The MFL “supports the troops”.
* Maduro is in the same NOTORIOUS prison as hunkalicious Luigi!
* What should the Limey banksters do with Venezuela’s gold???
* James O’Queefe wants to clean up GEORGETOWN from the CATHOLIC coon-haters!

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
