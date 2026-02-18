Jesuitflix, Carrie Creamjeans, Gaffigan’s $, ChiCom Android, Hyde the Salami, Maa-Maw Guthrie, THE JEW, ICE OUT

Resistance Rising #264: 17 February 2026

Topic list:

* Jesuitflix’: The Jesuit All Of The Time

* Oh did his Priests love to see Tom Holland put on a leather dress for them.

* Carrie Cream-Jeans-Sex-Tape-Boller will NEVER kneel before the Circumcision!!!

* When the rabid far-Left attacks the PHONY Papist pseudo Right like Henry Hyde.

* The ENDLESS Leftist ethnic Catholics who run Chicago politics.

* Surprise, Surprise, “Shiite Catholic” Gaffigan, his demonic sociopath kids and his $40 MIL are LEFTIST.

* It was only a matter of time until EPSTEIN the JEW was used to explain the BOYS TOWN “Cover-Up”.

* ChiComs created a human-movement “android”.

* “Age Verification” REQUIREMENTS are DATA MINING

* Hypocrite Henry Hyde’s “affair” and the Reptilican JOKE “impeachment” of Slick Willie Rockefeller

* Twatter-X: “You might like ... JEWS! JEWS! JEWS!”

* Is the government of Cancuckistan gifting THOUSANDS to entice Palestinian Muslims to “migrate”? NO! NO! NO! (yes)

* Is Savanah CLARK Guthrie (Feldman)’s Maa-maw REALLY KIDNAPPED???

* The Catholic women of Minneapolis protested ICE OUT on behalf of Third World MS-13 Catholic aliens.

* JUDGE BLOCKS HOLY SEPULCRE HEGESETH’S DEMOTION OF ASTRO-NOT KELLY.

* The Obama birth certificate PsyOp.

* Judge-ette allows street urchin say and do whatever he wanted.

* The NY Com-Post uses Papist twat Gag-me Germanotta to mock the VICIOUS betrayal of Jan Hus.

* The BILLIONS of Bill Gates can NOT protect him from the STD he got through THE JEW, EPSTEIN. French Man-Linda isn’t happy, either.

* A CATHOLIC SCHOOL WAS VANDALIZED IN LONG BEACH!!!

* ICE OUT is back to just not rounding up “criminal” criminal migrants.

* Rob Braxman says “2FA” REQUIREMENTS are a Trojan horse of personal ID theft.

* Rick Warren says focus on EVANGELIZING, not “prophecy”.

* Heisman trophy “winner” Fernando Mendoza No. 5 is a “Catholic man”.

* Barack the Teleprompter-reader made Papist moneybag Steeler owner Rooney “Ambassador to Ireland”.

* The MFL “supports the troops”.

* Maduro is in the same NOTORIOUS prison as hunkalicious Luigi!

* What should the Limey banksters do with Venezuela’s gold???

* James O’Queefe wants to clean up GEORGETOWN from the CATHOLIC coon-haters!

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5