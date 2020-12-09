Bill Gates Covid - Sheriff Says No To Enforcement

Why Didn’t Bill Gates Vaccinate His Own Children?All 50 states now require children to be vaccinated for multiple diseases before they’re allowed to begin kindergarten. California requires vaccinations before kids can attend preschool or go to daycare, with no religious exemptions allowed.Connecticut forces parents to have their children vaccinated for an astonishing 9 separate potential illnesses.Given that the vaccination issue now impacts all families in America, directly or indirectly, you’d think it would have garnered more media attention when it was learned that vaccine champion and Microsoft founder Bill Gates refused to allow his own children to be vaccinated.This admission came from the Gates family’s personal physician in Seattle, who was speaking behind closed doors with other doctors at a symposium last year (someone at the conference leaked the conversation, so the doctor himself technically did not violate doctor-patient confidentiality rules).Gates Vaccine Spreads Polio Across AfricaMicrosoft founder Bill Gates has made himself the global vaccine czar as his foundation spends billions on spreading new vaccines globally. While much attention has been given to the role of Gates behind the corrupt WHO in promoting radical untested coronavirus vaccines, the record of the Gates Foundation pushing an oral polio vaccine across Africa gives more sobering evidence that all Gates says and does is not genuine human charity. The UN has just recently admitted that new cases of infantile paralysis or polio have resulted in Africa from an oral polio vaccine developed with strong support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It mirrors what happened in the USA in the 1950s. This is worth a closer look.California Sheriff Says He Won’t Enforce Gov. Newsom’s Coronavirus LockdownIn a video message to constituents, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco blasted Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) after the gov. threatened to withhold funding from counties refusing to enforce the latest round of coronavirus lockdowns.The Sheriff accused Gov. Newsom of being both a hypocrite and a dictator and warned the gov. that he and his office won’t be “blackmailed, bullied, or used as muscle against Riverside County residents.”“The dictatorial attitude toward California residents while dining in luxury, traveling, keeping his business open, and sending his kids to in-person private schools is very telling about his attitude toward California residents, his feelings about the virus, and it is extremely hypocritical,” sheriff Bianco said.More Americans leaving California than ever beforeBetween 2007 and 2016, some 5 million residents moved in to California and 6 million people moved out to other states — a net loss of about 1 million residents. People making $55,000 or less a year were mostly moving out of California between 2007 and 2016, the report found, while people making more than $200,000 a year moved in, according to the US Census Bureau.Follow us on uncensored platforms