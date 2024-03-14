Create New Account
Eric Metaxas Joins Amanda Grace: Religionless Christianity, God’s Answer to Evil
Published Yesterday

Conservative host and bestselling author, Eric Metaxas and Amanda discuss his newest book: Religionless Christianity, God’s Answer to Evil available April 23, 2024. They cover topics such as God’s calling for the Church and the U.S. as well as lessons from Bonhoeffer’s teachings that can be applied to today, the danger of religious leaders’ silence on political issues and more! Tune in March 13 at 4:30pm ET.

