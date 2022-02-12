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Dr. David Martin - WHY TRUDEAU WILL NOT END MANDATES - CANADA GETS KICKBACK FROM EVERY JAB GIVEN - 021122
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201 views • February 12, 2022
Dr. David Martin gives detailed information on TRUDEAU'S Criminal COVID Monopoly, something so secret and to never be leaked to the Public.
Justin Trudeau has no Interest in the health or security of any U.S. or Canadian citizen --- PERIOD!!
Justin Trudeau has no Interest in the health or security of any U.S. or Canadian citizen --- PERIOD!!
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