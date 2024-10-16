Jack Buffington: China Changing Nature of Dollar-based Globalization & Supply Chain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jack Buffington discusses how China is trying to change the nature of globalization and the global supply chain which is based on the dollar. Africa is an important battleground and as Mexico develops, Central and South American countries will come to play the role that Mexico used to. He comments on BRICS, blockchain, debt diplomacy, how resilient the economy and supply chain has been thus far, demographics, and more!
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using this link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Jack Buffington at Transportation & Supply Chain Institute https://transportation.du.edu
First Key Consulting https://firstkey.com/about/leadership/dr-jack-buffington
Jack Buffington Books https://www.amazon.com/stores/Jack-Buffington/author/B001IXMJUW
About Jack Buffington
Jack Buffington is the director of supply chain and sustainability at First Key Consulting and professor and academic director of the supply chain management program at the University of Denver. He is the author of several previously published books, including The Recycling Myth and Peak Plastic.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)