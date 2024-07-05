POST SCRIPT INSIGHTS - Imminent Disruptions and Evolutionary Opportunities

In this Post Script Insight , John Petersen discusses potential major disruptions that have been predicted by his many sources. Including an electromagnetic pulse (EMP), urging both practical and mental preparation. John emphasizes contingency planning for essentials, he also highlights the potential for such events to drive human evolution and suggests maintaining a balanced mindset for navigating these challenges.

