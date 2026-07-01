Biblical Evidence vs. Scientific Skepticism, an interview with Lauren Witzke

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Can science and biblical history coexist? This discussion explores archaeological findings, marine fossils, geological evidence, and why the search for Noah's Ark continues to spark debate between scientific skepticism, historical investigation, and faith.
#Science #Faith #NoahsArk #BiblicalHistory #Archaeology #Discovery #History #Truth
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