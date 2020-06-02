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A Deeply Relaxing Mindfulness Meditation for Stress Relief, Relaxation and Sleep by Glenn Harrold
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37 views • June 02, 2020
This is a 17 minute sample of Mindfulness Meditation for Relaxation by Glenn Harrold & Russ Davey. This series of mindfulness meditations will help you to appreciate life in the present moment as you connect with your senses, thoughts and feelings. This is the first title in the series which has been designed to help you relax and create inner peace.
This track is available within Glenn's Relax & Sleep Well app:
iPhone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/relax...
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
People who practice mindfulness are less likely to get caught up in worries about the future or regrets over the past. Being mindful makes it easier to notice and enjoy the pleasures in life as they unfold. It also improves the way you react to stressful or difficult situations, allowing you to feel calmer and more balanced in everyday life.
On this recording, Glenn will encourage you to stay with his voice as he guides you into a deeply relaxed state. You will be asked to focus your attention on each area of your body, noticing any feelings or sensations as they come into being. You will also learn how to use your breathing to anchor yourself in the present moment, whenever you need it.
As you learn to switch from 'doing' mode to 'being' mode you can begin to observe any sensations or thoughts, without judgement, and accept them with loving kindness. With this acceptance you can start to experience your life in a completely new way, with a sense of gratitude and happiness.
Glenn's acclaimed meditation techniques combine with deeply relaxing music by Russ Davey to create a powerful session that will help you make lasting and meaningful changes to your life. Russ's music blends dreamy piano and guitar sounds with calming atmospheric soundscapes, heavenly choirs and chimes.
Mindfulness takes practice, so for best results, we recommend listening to this 33-minute session once a day. This download also includes a 10 minute edited version of the main track. This short meditation is ideal for recharging yourself in middle of the day, maybe on a lunch break or when time is limited. Listen for ten minutes and feel more creative, refreshed and ready to take on the rest of your day with a new enthusiasm.
This track is available within Glenn's Relax & Sleep Well app:
iPhone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/relax...
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
People who practice mindfulness are less likely to get caught up in worries about the future or regrets over the past. Being mindful makes it easier to notice and enjoy the pleasures in life as they unfold. It also improves the way you react to stressful or difficult situations, allowing you to feel calmer and more balanced in everyday life.
On this recording, Glenn will encourage you to stay with his voice as he guides you into a deeply relaxed state. You will be asked to focus your attention on each area of your body, noticing any feelings or sensations as they come into being. You will also learn how to use your breathing to anchor yourself in the present moment, whenever you need it.
As you learn to switch from 'doing' mode to 'being' mode you can begin to observe any sensations or thoughts, without judgement, and accept them with loving kindness. With this acceptance you can start to experience your life in a completely new way, with a sense of gratitude and happiness.
Glenn's acclaimed meditation techniques combine with deeply relaxing music by Russ Davey to create a powerful session that will help you make lasting and meaningful changes to your life. Russ's music blends dreamy piano and guitar sounds with calming atmospheric soundscapes, heavenly choirs and chimes.
Mindfulness takes practice, so for best results, we recommend listening to this 33-minute session once a day. This download also includes a 10 minute edited version of the main track. This short meditation is ideal for recharging yourself in middle of the day, maybe on a lunch break or when time is limited. Listen for ten minutes and feel more creative, refreshed and ready to take on the rest of your day with a new enthusiasm.
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