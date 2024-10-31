A second term problem: ending chronic disease from the shots!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
It was a stem cell meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 22nd 2019 and it's where I met Roger Stone. And that's page 200 of our book, Plague Of Corruption. So this is what started the whole thing. I got up at the end of the meeting. He was keynote speaker. I have no idea who he is. You know, I'm not political at all. And so I get up there and I say: When is somebody going to do something about this chronic disease epidemic from these shots? And he very calmly said: Ah, that's a very good question, but it's a second term problem! And now we know, why they'll do anything they can to keep Trump from getting a second term and why he had to clean the swamp.
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/30/2024
Thrivetime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v5krqo5-dr.-judy-mikovits-what-is-the-real-goal-of-the-vaccination-agenda.html
Plague Of Corruption: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/plague-of-corruption-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html