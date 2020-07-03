© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Fitton on Durham probe: It's been 15 months, no action by DOJ, Congress
Follow
0
Share
Report
35 views • July 03, 2020
Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton explains why Judicial Watch is suing the State Department for records about requests allegedly made by former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power to 'unmask' American citizens.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.