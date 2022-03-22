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The People's Thing
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10 views • March 22, 2022
The word 'republic' is from the Latin phrase 'res public' and translates as 'The People's Thing'. Unlike any other form of government, republics are centered around the people. How does this square, however, with advocates of the notion that America is a 'propositional country,' based not on a people, but on an idea? Can a republic be completely decoupled from its people and remain a republic? Can 'the people's thing' exist without a people?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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