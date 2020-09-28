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ASTRAZENECA SAGA CONTINUES
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165 views • September 28, 2020
ASTRAZENECA SAGA CONTINUES
Covid vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca was forced to suspend trials when a participant developed Transverse Myelitis. What they didn’t want to tell the public was another participant developed Multiple Sclerosis back in July. Del discusses the trial blueprints, and why this “warp speed”
vaccine is very worrisome.
#TRANSVERSEMYELITIS #MULTIPLESCLEROSIS #ASTRAZENECA #LIABILITY
Covid vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca was forced to suspend trials when a participant developed Transverse Myelitis. What they didn’t want to tell the public was another participant developed Multiple Sclerosis back in July. Del discusses the trial blueprints, and why this “warp speed”
vaccine is very worrisome.
#TRANSVERSEMYELITIS #MULTIPLESCLEROSIS #ASTRAZENECA #LIABILITY
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