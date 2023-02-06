Dr. Naomi Wolf Details 'The Chamber of Horrors' the Jab Poses to Women's Reproductive Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Pfizer acknowledges 20-something different ways its shot can send women’s menstrual cycles into disarray.
Get Your Copy of the War Room / DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Volunteers’ Reports eBook
https://www.amazon.com/DailyClout-Documents-Analysis-Volunteers-Reports-ebook/dp/B0BSK6LV5D/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3813P7TOD3BX7&keywords=pfizer+documents&qid=1674573370&sprefix=%2Caps%2C130&sr=8-1
https://dailyclout.io/product/war-room-dailyclout-pfizer-documents-analysis-volunteers-reports/
Learn More on DailyClout!
https://dailyclout.io/
Donate
https://dailyclout.io/donate/
Become a Member Today!
https://dailyclout.io/memberships/
Don't Miss Our Upcoming LIVE Webinars!
https://dailyclout.io/events/
Join Campaigns Now!
https://campaigns.dailyclout.io/campaign/home
Search Top Trending Bills
https://billcam.dailyclout.io/?page=1
Show less