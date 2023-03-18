https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Sarah Westall & Mike Gill "Shadow Banking Whistleblower-Pandora Papers, Cabal Drug Cartel
Sarah Westall & Mike Gill Shadow Banking Whistleblower: "Congress Has the Names" Release Names of the Pandora Papers Criminals 3-17-2023
DRUGS, CHILD TRAFFICKING, GUN RUNNING, ORGAN HARVESTING, MONEY LAUNDERING, POLITICAL BLACKMAIL AND FAR MORE...
Shadow Banking Whistleblower, Mike Gill, joins the program to discuss the alleged crimes he encountered. He is asking Congress to release the names from the Pandora Papers so the American people can learn the truth about the shadowy banking underworld. Gill once owned the largest mortgage company in the United States and the most successful Thoroughbred Horse racing stable in the world.
