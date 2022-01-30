REP LAURA LOOMER EXPOSES BUS LOAD OF NEWLY ARRIVED ILLEGALS BEING DROPPED OFF AT AN EXTENDED STAY HOTEL IN MAITLAND, FLORIDA

BREAKING: A video filmed in Maitland, Florida, which is just minutes outside of my Congressional District in Florida 11 shows a bus of Hispanic illegal al liens being dropped off in front of an Extended Stay hotel in Maitland where they are being given pre loaded credit cards, hotel rooms, and clothing.



THEY ARE ALL MILITARY AGE MALES!

WHY ARE ILLEGAL ALIENS BEING BUSED INTO FLORIDA? WHERE IS THE SHERIFF, WHERE IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS? I THOUGHT DESANTIS SAID ANY ILLEGALS BUSED OR FLOWN INTO FL WOULD BE IMMEDIATELY DEPORTED TO BIDEN’S HOME STATE OF DELAWARE?



My soon to be constituents are very upset about this, as am I! How many of these illegals are rapists, or will commit crime in neighboring counties? I doubt these illegals were tested for COVID or any other diseases!



PS: Where is Dan Webster?



This is why when I’m in Congress, I will be creating legislation to have an IMMIGRATION MORATORIUM!!!



We are being invaded and it’s disgraceful that illegals aliens are being given credit cards, clothing, and hotel stays on the tax payer dime when we have homeless Veterans and homeless American families who are sleeping outside in the cold this weekend as Florida experiences historically cold weather in the thirties.



Governor DeSantis needs to immediately send ICE to raid that Extended Stay hotel and deport every single one of those illegal aliens who were just dropped off on 4 buses outside of my district in Maitland, FL!



This is an invasion. This is an act of war & it’s time our lawmakers in Florida to start treating it like an act of war. These are invaders!