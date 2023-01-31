VEGAN MEAL PLAN FOR MAXIMUM WEIGHT LOSS #12

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RECIPES! Chocolate PB Banana Oats 1 cup instant oats 1 cup boiling water 1 tbsp powdered peanut butter 1 tbsp cocoa powder 1 ripe banana stevia splash of plant milk Mash half your banana into a bowl, add oats, powdered pb, cocoa powder and stevia.Mix well and add in hot water. Mix again, top with the other half of the banana and a splash of plant milk. Avocado cucumber rolls 1.5 cups cooked white rice 1/2 avocado, sliced 1/2 cucumber, julienned 2 sheets of nori splash of seasoned rice vinegar sesame seeds and soy sauce 2 cups steamed veggies for a side Place half your rice on the nori sheet and spread over the sheet leaving 1/2 inch at the top. Add in half your cucumber and avocado. Get your fingers a little wet and dampen the top of the nori sheet (this helps it stick together). Roll up tightly and repeat for the other roll. Cut into 8 rolls each and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serve with steamed veggies, and soy sauce.
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