Dr. Sherri Tenpenny & Andreas Kalcker together for the first time at COMUSAV USA TALKS. Oct.29, 22.

COMUSAV USA TALKS brings to you an interview with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, a very respected physician delivers a strong message to parents, especially in the Latino Community in regards vaccines.

Friendly discussion about Chlorine Dioxide as a therapeutic method.

Important suggestions to guide parents into challenging their pediatrician.

If you were healed with CDS and want to contribute to scientific research, please visit:

COMUSAV Mundial is the World Health and Life Coalition. Our mission is to save lives by educating people and health professionals with the safe and responsible use of CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) and Integrative Medicine.

Based in Mexico, COMUSAV Mundial is present in 27 countries and growing.