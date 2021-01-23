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ELOHIM ANNUNAKI Ancient DNA MANIPULATION | JESUS the CHRIST History GUIDE | Cayce; Essenes | 9Nania
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152 views • January 23, 2021
◄Originally posted on 10/17/2019 to YouTube►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Previous Video Concepts:
Edgar Cayce Pt 1: https://youtu.be/DbOGh8TTXn0
V Steganography Pt 1: https://youtu.be/gf73oSFyKzQ
V Steganography Pt 2: https://youtu.be/2_Lqa8r8ayA
Earth Control Grid Network: https://youtu.be/YMlYP9_qJQU
Parasite Network (Hideo Kojima + Death Stranding + Metal Gear Solid): https://youtu.be/CeEqzaMIr1E
Books Used:
The Alphabet that Changed the World - by Stan Tenen
The Book That Will Forever Change Our Ideas About The Bible – by Mauro Biglino
Gens, Giants, Monsters and Men – by Joseph P. Farrell
Edgar Cayce’s Story of Jesus – edited by Jeffrey Furst
References:
The 8th Sphere Lecture Five (Rudolf Steiner): https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html
Jesus and the Morning Star Venus: https://www.epm.org/resources/2010/Mar/29/jesus-venus-and-morning-star/
Venus Testifies of Christ: https://www.johnpratt.com/items/docs/lds/meridian/2010/venus.html
9Nania
YouTube video on Biblical Prophecy: https://www.youtube.com/user/9Nania/featured | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3bqfkZyYdM
NASA Saturn: https://www.nasa.gov/audience/forstudents/k-4/home/saturn_rings_feature_k4.html
The OA ‘Dance’ Sequence: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYGYg6jObxI
The OA ‘5 Movements’: https://www.thrillist.com/entertainment/nation/the-oa-five-movements-dance-netflix-questions
Tower of Babel: https://www.ancient-origins.net/myths-legends/tower-babel-001583
Metal Gear Solid (Shadow Moses Incident): https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/Shadow_Moses_Incident
Nazi Bell Experiments: https://www.gaia.com/article/nazi-bell-ufo-technology | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OrPdLNlIEA
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Previous Video Concepts:
Edgar Cayce Pt 1: https://youtu.be/DbOGh8TTXn0
V Steganography Pt 1: https://youtu.be/gf73oSFyKzQ
V Steganography Pt 2: https://youtu.be/2_Lqa8r8ayA
Earth Control Grid Network: https://youtu.be/YMlYP9_qJQU
Parasite Network (Hideo Kojima + Death Stranding + Metal Gear Solid): https://youtu.be/CeEqzaMIr1E
Books Used:
The Alphabet that Changed the World - by Stan Tenen
The Book That Will Forever Change Our Ideas About The Bible – by Mauro Biglino
Gens, Giants, Monsters and Men – by Joseph P. Farrell
Edgar Cayce’s Story of Jesus – edited by Jeffrey Furst
References:
The 8th Sphere Lecture Five (Rudolf Steiner): https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html
Jesus and the Morning Star Venus: https://www.epm.org/resources/2010/Mar/29/jesus-venus-and-morning-star/
Venus Testifies of Christ: https://www.johnpratt.com/items/docs/lds/meridian/2010/venus.html
9Nania
YouTube video on Biblical Prophecy: https://www.youtube.com/user/9Nania/featured | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3bqfkZyYdM
NASA Saturn: https://www.nasa.gov/audience/forstudents/k-4/home/saturn_rings_feature_k4.html
The OA ‘Dance’ Sequence: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYGYg6jObxI
The OA ‘5 Movements’: https://www.thrillist.com/entertainment/nation/the-oa-five-movements-dance-netflix-questions
Tower of Babel: https://www.ancient-origins.net/myths-legends/tower-babel-001583
Metal Gear Solid (Shadow Moses Incident): https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/Shadow_Moses_Incident
Nazi Bell Experiments: https://www.gaia.com/article/nazi-bell-ufo-technology | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OrPdLNlIEA
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