Side by Side (1996, Arcade)

Side by Side is a racing game developed and published by Taito. It was only released in the arcades, and only in Japan.

Side by Side features street races with cars from various Japanese manufacturers, like Nissan, Honda or Toyota. You choose a car and one out of five courses, Four of these courses are set in one of the four seasons and features a corresponding landscape. Every race has three laps. Like with many arcade racers, there is a timer counting down and the race is immediately over once it reaches zero. You get additional time if you reach checkpoints on the course.