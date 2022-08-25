The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed Russian advance in the south of Ukraine. The military reached the border of the Mykolaiv region, established control over part of its territory with an area of 12 sq. km. During the offensive, units of the 28th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed.

The Russian military also claimed successes in the territory of the Kherson region. Russian forces took control of the town of Komsomolskoye. The AFU were knocked out of the village of Blagodatovka and nearby settlements. The Ukrainian 35th Marine Brigade and the 46th Airmobile Brigade suffered significant losses.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the successes of the allied forces in the Donetsk direction as well where the encirclement of the Ukrainian grouping in the Avdiivka area continues. Joint forces of Russia and DPR took control of about 70% of the town of Maryinka.

As a result of successful offensive actions, the Allied forces have advanced closely to the settlement of Zaitsevo, which is an important defense node near the city of Bakhmut.

The settlement of Kodema is already blockaded from three directions. There, the destruction of the elite unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 214th battalion Opfor, continues.

Unable to stop the advance of allied forces on the front lines, the Kiev regime terrorizes civilians in the territories it lost.

On August 24, the head of the civilian administration of Mikhaylovka in the Zaporozhye region was killed. His car was blown up by Ukrainian saboteurs. As a result of the explosion, the official was wounded and taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died soon after.

On August 23, an assassination attempt targeted the deputy head of the Department of Internal Policy of the administration of the Kherson region. He survived an IED explosion carried out by saboteurs orchestrated by the Kiev regime.

On the same day, employees of the Ministry of State Security of the Donetsk People’s Republic prevented a terrorist attack that was scheduled to the day of the referendum on the entry of the DPR into the Russian Federation.

DPR officials were informed by a Ukrainian citizen, who was recruited by the Ukrainian special services in the Czech Republic, where he was trained in mining.

The DPR Foreign Ministry sent all available information about Ukraine’s preparation of a terrorist act and the participation of the Czech Republic in this crime to Russia in order to distribute the materials among foreign countries, to international organizations and through other channels of communication with the world community.

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