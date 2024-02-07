JK’s phone report on JUVENT PROGRESS in use for 14 days for MAGGOT-INFESTED TOE ULCER (was due for AMPUTATION): nurse proclaims INCREDIBLE HEALING Jan 15th MVI_7559

Monday 15th January, 2024. Recently self-discharged from Bunbury Hospital, back at The Homestead, Balingup, and our healing efforts have begun in earnest. THE JUVENT HAS ARRIVED, AND JK HAS BEGUN USING IT FROM JAN. 1ST. DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE; DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.