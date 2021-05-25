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(MIAC #171) There is a Stark Difference in Messaging of What to Expect in 2021
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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100 views • May 25, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-171-there-is-a-stark-difference-in-messaging-of-what-to-expect-in-2021
David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.

•Solar Magnet Field and the Terrestrial Climate
•Cosmic Rays and the relation to Cloud Building
•Europe’s Little Ice Age, nothing grew
•1604-1606 flowers bloomed in February in Germany, then decades of cold hit
•Germany 1607-1608 Year of the Great Frost
•Barley and Wheat prices in 1600’s 4x due to bad weather /frosts
•Removing protesters and societal troublemakers by sending them off to war
•Though 2019-2020 you can get a timeline for the intensity of the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum
•Adaptability from a once in a 400-year event into a once in a 1000-year event
•Repercussions in society as the Grand Solar Minimum wipes out global food production
•Grain deliveries will be bought using ICO’s as food shortages begin
•How you as an individual will purchase food after 2021




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●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
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Keywords
cryptocurrencyfoodagriculturegrand solar minimumearth changesdavid dubyneeddy grand solar minimumextreme weather eventsglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastweather newsfood storageadapt 2030grand solar minimum forecastsun dimmingsmart contracts
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