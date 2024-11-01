Cotton-Eyed Joe - Randall Franks with Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys

www.RandallFranks.com www.ShareAmericaFoundation.org

Grand Ole Opry House - 2024 Josie Award Musician of the Year - Fiddle

https://randallfranks.com/bill-monroe-and-the-blue-grass-boys/





Blue Grass Boy Randall Franks is celebrating his 40th Anniversary of becoming a one of Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys in 1984.

Monroe is a Country, Bluegrass, and Rock and Roll and Songwriters Hall of Fame member who began mentoring Franks in 1983.

The Hall of Fame Entertainer and former NBC and CBS star from his role as "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night," credits Bill Monroe for uplifting him onto the international music stage.

In this video Randall Franks fiddles an audience request of "Cotton-Eyed Joe" live from Portland, Oregon on Oct. 31, 1984 backed by Blue Grass Boys - Wayne Lewis, Blake Williams, Tater Tate and Randall Franks. (Cotton-Eyed Joe: Bill Monroe & Randall Franks/Blue Moon Music & Peach Picked Pub./BMI)

Randall's contributions to Monroe’s music have brought him many accolades including from the Grand Ole Opry and Bluegrass Unlimited honoring him in 1987 alongside Monroe and all the Blue Grass Boys "for their contribution to the American way of life through music.” The State of Kentucky recognized him two decades ago for his work with Monroe. Certainly, as one element of his varied solo career and numerous credentials of work with 33 hall of famers, his start with Monroe, is an element in his induction in the Independent Country Music, America’s Old Time Country Music, Atlanta Country Music, and Tri-State Gospel Music halls of fame. The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum honored him for a second time in this case as a Bluegrass Legend for his work as a Blue Grass Boy in 2011.

Franks is also celebrating his 40th Anniversary of debuting as an artist for the Grand Ole Opry.

