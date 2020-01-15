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Virginia 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries: What Happens Next?
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49 views • January 15, 2020
With the 2020 legislative session underway in Virginia - and a big rally and lobby day planned for Jan 20th - what comes next for efforts to stand up for the right to keep and bear arms in the face of proposals for new restrictions? Michael Boldin talks about a few of the most-likely scenarios.
Path to Liberty: January 15, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
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Path to Liberty: January 15, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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