✈️Meet Yak 130: Russian-made fighter, now in Iranian skies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meet Yak 130: Russian-made fighter, now in Iranian skies
Iran just debuted a cutting-edge Yak-130 light combat aircraft at the Zulfiqar 1403 military drill.
Check out its key features:👇
✈️Multifunctionality: The Yak-130 is designed to serve both as a trainer for pilots and a light attack aircraft
✈️Advanced avionics: The aircraft is equipped with modern avionics comparable to more advanced fighter jets like the Su-30 and F-14
✈️Attack capabilities: It has heavy payloads of air-to-air and air-to-ground weaponry
✈️Extended range and EW capability: With a range of around 800 km that is extendable by deploying external fuel tanks, the Yak-130 can also carry two electronic warfare pods on both wing tips to enhance its tactical advantage and jamming capabilities.