Podcast 3, The Saturnisation of Christianity. (The Left Hand Path)

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A look at how the Catholic Church has deviated from its initial Jupitarian roots towards a more integrated ideology with other faiths, preparing the foundations of a new religion for the new Age of Aquarius. Taken from the book ‘The Left Hand Path’ by B R Taylor, 2019. Intro music : The New Order by Aaron Kenny, taken from Youtube audio library. music 1 : Cantus Firmus Monks by Doug Maxwell, taken from Youtube audio library. music 2 : Lost in prayer by Doug Maxwell, taken from Youtube audio library. End music : Angelic Forest by Doug Maxwell, taken from Youtube audio library. Book link : www.amazon.com/Left-Hand-Path-B-Taylor/dp/1698646585 Website : www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com