HPV Vaccine Causes Constant Stillbirths to Supply Organ Harvesting Demand - John O’Looney
Funeral director John O’Looney has found disturbing clots and fibrous destruction inside vaccinated cadavers, which prompted him to research the insidious truths about the vaccine industry, which he believes is more deadly than the viruses they purport to treat. He discusses the corruption of the elite, the murky intentions of Big Pharma, and the harsh realities of organ harvesting, which is often supplied by the dead bodies of infants in the medical industry. The true intention of the HPV vaccine is exposed which correlates with the selling of organs on the black market. John feels that it is his God-given mission to expose the evils he has seen and warn the world about what’s going on.



TAKEAWAYS


There is a huge demand and supply for organ harvesting worldwide


With knowledge comes sorrow and responsibility


Blackmail is often used to control world leaders and power players who determine public narratives


It’s God’s work, John says, to expose the evils of the medical industry and save children from being harmed or even murdered



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

SV40 = Cancer video: https://bit.ly/3Gw83Cu

Georgia Guidestones video: https://bit.ly/3RTzvN7


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOHN O’LOONEY

Website: https://www.mkffs.co.uk/

X: https://x.com/OlooneyJohn


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #johnolooney #HPVVaccine #HPVAwareness #VaccineEducation #PublicHealth #CancerPrevention #Stillbirths #PregnancyLoss #InfantLossAwareness #GriefSupport #MaternalHealth #OrganHarvesting #MedicalEthics #HumanRights #Bioethics #EthicalMedicine


Keywords
big pharmahpvelitenew world orderend timesorgan harvestingbloodritualsblack marketclotscovid vaccinestillbirthsfuneral directorjohn looney
