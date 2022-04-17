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Biggest Bombshell in History NEVER TRUST YOUR GOVERNMENT AGAIN While Pfizer documents are released and reveal what Pfizer didn't share with you, what no health officer or bureaucrat wanted to tell you
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532 views • April 17, 2022
The Australian media, silent politicians and bureaucrats are STILL are telling those who REFUSE TO LISTEN, to get a FOURTH JAB 💉💉💉💉💉💉
Hundreds of known side effects in this document released by order of a US Court. The State and Federal Governments told every Australian the VAX / Shot Was Safe and Effective, WHAT A MASSIVE LIE!!!
How can you trust anything that comes from the mouth of any government official? YOU CAN’T.
Hundreds of known side effects in this document released by order of a US Court. The State and Federal Governments told every Australian the VAX / Shot Was Safe and Effective, WHAT A MASSIVE LIE!!!
How can you trust anything that comes from the mouth of any government official? YOU CAN’T.
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