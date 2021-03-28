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M.I.B. DEMO Copenhagen Denmark [27.03.2021]
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90 views • March 28, 2021
Men In Black, Denmark: https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
Begivenhed: https://fb.me/e/1Bw3Lde9V
Links for verification:
Til Alle de Løgnagtige Manipulerende Ansvarsfralæggende Djøffere [English + Verification Below]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Danmark første land der frigav porno:
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pornografi
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=danmark+f%C3%B8rste+land+der+frigav+porno&;t=h_&ia=web
Danmark hele verdens mekka for børneporno
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Danmark+hele+verdens+mekka+for+b%C3%B8rneporno&;t=h_&ia=web
Børneporno lovligt i Danmark i 11 år
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=b%C3%B8rneporno+lovligt+i+Danmark+i+11+%C3%A5r+...&;t=h_&ia=web
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile! [Danish][13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
https://www.bt.dk/politik/jeppe-kofod-traekker-sig-efter-sex-med-15-aarig
https://jyllands-posten.dk/debat/blogs/gamleblogs/andersvistisen/ECE8678185/jeppe-kofod-moralens-vogter/
https://tv.frihedensstemme.dk/2020/09/19/danske-journalister-hader-islamkritiker-freder-sexgale-socialdemokrater/
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/politik/2020-09-15-mette-frederiksen-freder-jeppe-kofod-efter-sexisme-debat
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2020/09/jeppe-kofod-brugte-ikke-kondom-15-arig.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2020/09/en-nat-pa-esbjerg-hjskole-jeppe-kofod.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2019/06/danmarks-ny-udenrigsminister-tog-15.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2020/09/usmagelig-vittighed-om-jeppe-kofod.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2019/07/kneppe-kofod-udenrigsministerens.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
Straffeloven
LBK nr 1650 af 17/11/2020 GÆLDENDE
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/lta/2020/1650
Google: https://bit.ly/3pcG6S9
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Jeppe+Kofod+p%C3%A6dofil
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Jeppe%20Kofod%20p%C3%A6dofil&;t=web
"Jeppe Kofod anmeldt for voldtægt"
47,472 views • Oct 19, 2020
Source: Lars Andersen - 46K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/LarsAndersenFrihed/videos
Jeppe Kofod SVIGTER TOTALT demokratiet ved at samarbejde med Kina's nynazistiske kommunistparti
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NX2ab77Rnxri/
Begivenhed: https://fb.me/e/1Bw3Lde9V
Links for verification:
Til Alle de Løgnagtige Manipulerende Ansvarsfralæggende Djøffere [English + Verification Below]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Danmark første land der frigav porno:
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pornografi
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=danmark+f%C3%B8rste+land+der+frigav+porno&;t=h_&ia=web
Danmark hele verdens mekka for børneporno
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Danmark+hele+verdens+mekka+for+b%C3%B8rneporno&;t=h_&ia=web
Børneporno lovligt i Danmark i 11 år
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=b%C3%B8rneporno+lovligt+i+Danmark+i+11+%C3%A5r+...&;t=h_&ia=web
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile! [Danish][13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
https://www.bt.dk/politik/jeppe-kofod-traekker-sig-efter-sex-med-15-aarig
https://jyllands-posten.dk/debat/blogs/gamleblogs/andersvistisen/ECE8678185/jeppe-kofod-moralens-vogter/
https://tv.frihedensstemme.dk/2020/09/19/danske-journalister-hader-islamkritiker-freder-sexgale-socialdemokrater/
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/politik/2020-09-15-mette-frederiksen-freder-jeppe-kofod-efter-sexisme-debat
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2020/09/jeppe-kofod-brugte-ikke-kondom-15-arig.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2020/09/en-nat-pa-esbjerg-hjskole-jeppe-kofod.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2019/06/danmarks-ny-udenrigsminister-tog-15.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2020/09/usmagelig-vittighed-om-jeppe-kofod.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
http://balletmagnifique.blogspot.com/2019/07/kneppe-kofod-udenrigsministerens.html?q=Jeppe+Kofod
Straffeloven
LBK nr 1650 af 17/11/2020 GÆLDENDE
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/lta/2020/1650
Google: https://bit.ly/3pcG6S9
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Jeppe+Kofod+p%C3%A6dofil
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Jeppe%20Kofod%20p%C3%A6dofil&;t=web
"Jeppe Kofod anmeldt for voldtægt"
47,472 views • Oct 19, 2020
Source: Lars Andersen - 46K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/LarsAndersenFrihed/videos
Jeppe Kofod SVIGTER TOTALT demokratiet ved at samarbejde med Kina's nynazistiske kommunistparti
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NX2ab77Rnxri/
Keywords
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