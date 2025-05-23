18 US Army Rangers Suspended: SHOOT blanks near crowded beach in Florida

18 US Army Rangers SHOOT blanks near crowded beach in Florida

(at least one was shooting)

They have been suspended and are under investigation

Real life Florida is becoming more and more like a GTA 6 trailer.

More info from article:

On May 16, 2025, America’s favorite booze-fueled sandbar, Crab Island, went from Spring Break serenity to full-blown chaos when 18 soldiers from the 6th Ranger Training Battalion (who are NOT part of the 75th Ranger Regiment), fresh off a sanctioned mock sea battle from the nearby Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival.

https://sofrep.com/army/army-rangers-under-investigation-for-firing-blanks-near-partying-civilians-on-crab-island-florida/

