The Sexuality of the Antichrist
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 views • 1 week ago

The rise of the Antichrist is a major event that will take place before the second return of Jesus. The Man of Sin will create a new world order and force every nation to give up their sovereignty. But what do you know about this man on a personal level?

The Bible says that the Man of Sin will be vile, a moral reprobate, use flattery to deceive, exalt himself, speak blasphemy against God, and won’t have any desire for women. This last part doesn’t mean chaste, but that he will be a homosexual.

The spirit of Antichrist is already sweeping the world and this is why sexual degenerates of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, and asexual mafia are going to rally to this man. Churches have been bullied and few pastors are willing to speak out about this reprobate lifestyle which God calls an abomination. Homosexuals are vocal, militant, and filled with rage. Whether you realize it or not, they are the frontline for the future Antichrist!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1906.pdf

RLJ-1906 -- APRIL 2, 2023

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
deceptionabominationnew world ordersovereigntyantichristchurcheshomosexualityman of sinblasphemyspirit of antichristlgbtq communityreprobate lifestylesecond return of jesusmoral reprobatesexual degeneratesmilitant activism
