Rockets vs Timberwolves 2026! KD 39, Randle 39 FT Nightmare!
Houston Rockets beat Minnesota Timberwolves 110-105 Jan 16, 2026. Kevin Durant 39pts/6 3s, Alperen Sengun 25pts/14rebs lead Rockets. Julius Randle 39pts (season-high no Edwards), Naz Reid 25pts/10rebs for MIN. Wolves rally to 105-102 but Randle TO + Durant FTs seal. Gobert 2/10 FTs. MIN 100th straight 100+pts (3rd longest ever).
