BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Airdrop Alert: How To Claim & Sell Your ETHW
ScottCBusiness
ScottCBusiness
32 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • September 28, 2022

Now that the merge is completed are ETH is on the way to the next phase we still have ETHW to worry about. This covers how to claim and sell your ETHW or proof of work Ethereum

This is my 540th episode/article. I put a great deal of work into this content so if you find it valuable, please do like, share, comment and subscribe!


With ETHW now listed on many exchanges with 49 trading pairs currently, it’s clearly growing in popularity. That’s why you need to claim your ETHW as soon as possible so you can cash in or get ready to HODL.


We will go through the steps to claim and sell your ETHW following exactly what I did to do this. I also cover doing this from a hardware wallet and what the extra steps are to complete this airdrop. Before we get into the tutorial though, let’s make sure you can actually claim this in the first place.


The only requirement you need to claim ETHW is to have held ETH in a wallet you own at the time of merge snapshot taken on September 15th, 2022. Given you have any amount of ETH or ETH assets not on exchanges or services that like lenders that require you to deposit your ETH, you will have received the airdrop with the equivalent amount of ETHW to your ETH.

Keywords
ethethereumdefieth2eth mergeethereum mergeeth 2ethereum 2ethw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
European Study Finds Pesticide Mixtures Affect Soil Microbes in Both Organic and Conventional Fields

European Study Finds Pesticide Mixtures Affect Soil Microbes in Both Organic and Conventional Fields

Coco Somers
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

Belle Carter
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
Prologium Begins Mass Production of Its Solid-State Battery in Taiwan

Prologium Begins Mass Production of Its Solid-State Battery in Taiwan

Edison Reed
The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer&#8217;s long before memory fails

The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer’s long before memory fails

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy