© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facebook Cuts Off #Walkaway Movement's Legs. BANNED- Free Speech Dying
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • January 09, 2021
Many people want more equitable wages for others, and then they state, "I'd love to live abroad, where I could have a cheaper lifestyle."
What they don't realize is that the reason that it cost so much less to live abroad is primarily because the price of labor in foreign countries is far cheaper than the United States where lots of money is chasing goods, services, and employment.
Dispel yourself of the notion that you're not a capitalist wanting to take advantage of the inefficiencies of the market and human history when you say that you want to have a cheaper cost of living abroad.
#livingabroad #wages #cheaperlifestyle
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
What they don't realize is that the reason that it cost so much less to live abroad is primarily because the price of labor in foreign countries is far cheaper than the United States where lots of money is chasing goods, services, and employment.
Dispel yourself of the notion that you're not a capitalist wanting to take advantage of the inefficiencies of the market and human history when you say that you want to have a cheaper cost of living abroad.
#livingabroad #wages #cheaperlifestyle
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.