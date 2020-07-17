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Trumps Backs Gates Vaccine and More
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44 views • July 17, 2020
July 17, 2020
Israeli News Live
Trumps Backs Gates Vaccine and More
https://www.fox13memphis.com/news/local/arkansas-national-guard-transporting-covid-19-patients-isolation-facility/M6QOEDIC4JEGLKO7L2AN4BVYDQ/
http://endoftheamericandream.com/
https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2020/05/28/state-bar-calls-for-mandatory-covid-19-vaccinations-regardless-of-objections/?cmp_share=share_facebook&;slreturn=20200617062355
https://humansarefree.com/2020/07/bill-gates-gavi-vaccine-alliance-vaccine-digital-biometric-id.html
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/trump-caves-directly-funds-bill-gates-global-alliance-vaccine-initiative-after-withdrawing-money-from-who/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/donald-trump-partners-with-gates-funded-global-vaccine-alliance-gavi-video/
https://iamamalaysian.com/2020/07/15/dr-carrie-madejs-warning-on-2020-covid-vaccine/
https://www.westernjournal.com/newsom-shuts-california-churches-indefinitely/?utm_source=facebook&;utm_medium=westernjournalism&utm_content=2020-07-14&utm_campaign=manualpost
https://humansarefree.com/2020/07/documentary-covid-live-simulation-exercise.html
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/june/29/the-media-is-lying-about-the-second-wave
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QfUtIFZS-PY
https://humansarefree.com/2020/07/prison-fines-official-global-warming-narrative.html
http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx
https://investmentresearchdynamics.com/deagel-com-military-site-predicts-economic-collapse-and-massive-u-s-depopulation/
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/deagel-makes-mysterious-changes-to-2025-population-forecast-for-america-as-bill-gates-launches-grand-challenge-the-holy-grail-of-influenza-research-and-bridging-the-valley-of-death/225101
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7laeCqyyh0
Israeli News Live
Trumps Backs Gates Vaccine and More
https://www.fox13memphis.com/news/local/arkansas-national-guard-transporting-covid-19-patients-isolation-facility/M6QOEDIC4JEGLKO7L2AN4BVYDQ/
http://endoftheamericandream.com/
https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2020/05/28/state-bar-calls-for-mandatory-covid-19-vaccinations-regardless-of-objections/?cmp_share=share_facebook&;slreturn=20200617062355
https://humansarefree.com/2020/07/bill-gates-gavi-vaccine-alliance-vaccine-digital-biometric-id.html
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/trump-caves-directly-funds-bill-gates-global-alliance-vaccine-initiative-after-withdrawing-money-from-who/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/donald-trump-partners-with-gates-funded-global-vaccine-alliance-gavi-video/
https://iamamalaysian.com/2020/07/15/dr-carrie-madejs-warning-on-2020-covid-vaccine/
https://www.westernjournal.com/newsom-shuts-california-churches-indefinitely/?utm_source=facebook&;utm_medium=westernjournalism&utm_content=2020-07-14&utm_campaign=manualpost
https://humansarefree.com/2020/07/documentary-covid-live-simulation-exercise.html
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/june/29/the-media-is-lying-about-the-second-wave
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QfUtIFZS-PY
https://humansarefree.com/2020/07/prison-fines-official-global-warming-narrative.html
http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx
https://investmentresearchdynamics.com/deagel-com-military-site-predicts-economic-collapse-and-massive-u-s-depopulation/
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/deagel-makes-mysterious-changes-to-2025-population-forecast-for-america-as-bill-gates-launches-grand-challenge-the-holy-grail-of-influenza-research-and-bridging-the-valley-of-death/225101
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7laeCqyyh0
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