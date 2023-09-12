EPA STOPS THE SALE OF WATER FILTERS THAT KILL VIRUSES IN US! In preparation for what?

EPA STOPS THE SALE OF WATER FILTERS THAT KILL VIRUS'S IN US! In preparation for what?Thank you to the health ranger for breaking this story! The EPA has re-classified water filters that can kill viruses in water. Dr Artis already discovered that the Govt has been releasing bio-weapons including the virus that causes Covid 19 into the countries public water supply. In these water filter absence the only safe way to treat water in the event of a system collapse or to guard against the current government genocide is to boil or treat your water with UV light or sunlight!
