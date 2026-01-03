BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
American cattle rancher says his herds were never sick until he started being required to give them vaccines
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
143 views • 1 day ago

American cattle rancher says his herds were never sick until he started being required to give them vaccines and antibiotics


“We didn't used to have vaccines and our cattle herd wasn't nearly as sick. Now we have every kind of vaccine, every kind of antibiotic, every kind of medication you can think of. From expensive to out the roof, none of them are cheap. And our cattle herds are still sick”

