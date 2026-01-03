© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American cattle rancher says his herds were never sick until he started being required to give them vaccines and antibiotics
“We didn't used to have vaccines and our cattle herd wasn't nearly as sick. Now we have every kind of vaccine, every kind of antibiotic, every kind of medication you can think of. From expensive to out the roof, none of them are cheap. And our cattle herds are still sick”