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Covid Australia, No More Than 5km From Your Home. Coming To You As Well
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233 views • August 15, 2021
You need to stop complying and to start thinking for yourself. We are not utilizing our time properly. Australia has gone essentially full martial law and it's coming to wherever you are, esp the U.S.
Sources:
https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/that-time-has-gone-nsw-police-to-crack-down-on-covid-rulebreakers/video/d42c60484526ac1f4b7be38dd96514d9
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/08/13/joe-biden-vaccines-interstate-travel/#
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4980/text?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%224980%22%5D%7D&;r=2&s=2
DATING SITE:
https://www.clownworlddating.com/
https://www.clownworlddating.com/donate/
Sources:
https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/that-time-has-gone-nsw-police-to-crack-down-on-covid-rulebreakers/video/d42c60484526ac1f4b7be38dd96514d9
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/08/13/joe-biden-vaccines-interstate-travel/#
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4980/text?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%224980%22%5D%7D&;r=2&s=2
DATING SITE:
https://www.clownworlddating.com/
https://www.clownworlddating.com/donate/
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