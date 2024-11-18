Full statement from Count Smirkula regarding the US granting Ukraine permission to use its long-range weapons deep into Russia.

Adding:

❗️The US neither confirms nor denies that the Biden administration has authorized Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles to strike Russia

"The United States has been very clear throughout the conflict that it will make policy decisions based on the situation on the battlefield, including the significant escalation associated with the deployment of foreign forces on Russian territory in recent days and weeks," Deputy National Security Advisor John Finer told reporters accompanying Biden on his trip to Brazil.

Adding, from Rybar:

Every creature gets a pair: again about Western long-range missiles

As you may recall, when the Western countries first approved the use of their long-range missiles against new territories and Crimea, the ill-fated analysts from the "Institute for the Study of War" (ISW) immediately rolled out a list of targets for strikes.

Back then, we decided to help not only our military personnel, but also ordinary citizens, by publishing an analysis (https://t.me/rybar/53447) with the flight time of each missile - both ATACMS and Storm Shadow/SCALP, for which we received a lot of gratitude.

And today, the ISW has again published a list of what they consider important targets on the territory of Russia within the reach of the missiles, ranging from the Bryansk Region to the Krasnodar Territory.

We have made a new analysis with the flight time of these missiles.

🔻In our analysis, we considered not only the Kursk Region, as we are extremely doubtful that the AFU, with the prompting of the West, will limit themselves to just one region. Under the pretext of "protecting the AFU", any object in any region can be targeted.

One of the main targets for Ukrainian attacks are airfields of tactical and army aviation, which give our infantry units the necessary advantage. It is precisely on them that the ISW has focused its attention, so we have marked them on the map.

▪️The most dangerous should be considered the ATACMS ballistic missile due to its flight speed and difficulty in detection and subsequent destruction. At a distance of 120 km, the ballistic missile will reach in 1 minute and 20 seconds, and at the maximum of 300 km - in 3 minutes and 20 seconds.

▪️The Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles have been used by the AFU for a long time, and air defense units are more adapted to them. At a distance of 120 km, they will reach in 9 minutes, and at 270 km - in just over 20 minutes.

▪️We also took into account the German Taurus missiles in the analysis, since the probability of their approval also exists, given the tactics of the current Western governments. The "Taurus" are faster than the "Storms". They will cover 120 km in 6 minutes and 11 seconds, and 300 km - in 15 minutes and 30 seconds.

❗️This is an approximate calculation, taking into account the maximum flight speed of the missiles, which may vary. In addition, the countdown was from a conditional line along the border, which can also change depending on the conditions - the aircraft or launchers can be both further from the border and closer to it.

To achieve maximum range, the enemy will have to approach the line of demarcation closely. This is to some extent beneficial for us, as it increases the chances of timely detection and destruction, so the AFU will rarely take such risks.

And these calculations are applicable not only in the marked regions on the map, but also in other regions, such as the Rostov Region or the Krasnodar Territory, since the distance will allow the use of missiles in these directions, which should be taken into account when organizing the defense.