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A clearer look at how THC affects the brain
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28 views • September 04, 2019
How can the effects of THC from the cannabis plant be harnessed to deliver better treatments for epilepsy and other conditions? UT Southwestern researchers are one step closer to solving that riddle by capturing the most detailed image yet of the brain receptor that activates THC, opening potential new pathways for the development of safer and more effective medicines.
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