CHINA SPARKS GLOBAL TURMOIL - Stocks Plunge As Taiwan Collapses -1593-6P

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Guest: Joey Gibson is the founder Patriot Prayer who describes himself politically as a "moderate libertarian",but the media has consistently called him and the Patriot Prayer Group the Alt Right -
Joey lives in Vancouver Washington and says he is Fighting for freedom with the courage and strength offered by God
Website: https://gibsonforfreedom.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Joey-Gibson/100013660111371
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX_tPsLS2DIHVW9y2dRJC1w
E-Militia Article: Carnage: Stocks Plunge Most In 2019 As China Sparks Global Turmoil http://ow.ly/V9pl30piAw6