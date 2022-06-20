This Is What Phosphorous Does to Your Water #shorts

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CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇 https://www.youtube.com/embed/gby0ZTItg9s Where does phosphorous come from and what does it do to our water? In this video, Dr. Paul Frail, the Leader at SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions tells us about phosphonates and what it does in the water. 💧 According to Dr. Paul, phosphonates are one of the BEST deposit inhibitors used in the industry, as they can be easily broken down in the cooling system by microorganisms and turned into a food source. 🧫 What are your thoughts about how phosphonates are used in water? Let us know in the comments.